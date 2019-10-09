Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:05:44 PMKonami: we're starting with their game. A Frogger update! Frogger in Toytown. Made with Q Games.
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:05:49 PMI spotted some game devs outside before the show, so there's a chance we'll see a bunch of them on stage today.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:05:54 PMFrogger has to rescue some friends in a bathroom
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:06:03 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:06:14 PM
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:06:58 PMReal talk: Is Frogger in Toy Town really the game you want to use to kick off Apple Arcade?
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:07:07 PMThis is...Frogger, the Platformer. Wait, a baby obstacle. Weird. And now Super Frogger.
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:07:20 PMThis is a launch game. Ok, ok.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:07:26 PMAnne (or Ann?) is back up
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:07:30 PMCapcom: let's see what you have.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:07:37 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:07:40 PMCapcom producer Peter Fabiano is up to talk about his game studio's Arcade game
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:07:47 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:08:12 PM"The world above is covered in ice." So "humanity's last survivor" is navigating around the ocean
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:08:14 PMWhat we need to see here is games that don't look like typical app store games.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:08:30 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:08:45 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:08:48 PM"We recorded music and sound effects under water," Peter says
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:08:51 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:09:00 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:09:09 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:09:22 PMShinsekai: Into The Depths reminds me of a few aquatic platformers I've enjoyed before. I'm a sucker for aqua games. Creepy ocean centipede thing. Looks nice...not surprising.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:09:32 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:09:41 PM"We're bringing our branded game design to a new wider global audience, both at home and mobile, available only on Apple Arcade," Peter Fabiano says
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:10:02 PMKelsey Hansen, a producer at Annapurna Interactive, is here to talk about her company's Arcade game
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:10:45 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:10:46 PMThis is a racing game, with a battle and storytelling interwoven with music
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:10:50 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:10:54 PMAnnapurna Interactive demo. I love their games. Simogo's next game, Sayonara Wild Hearts. Simogo's games, Year Walk and Device 6, are among my favorites.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:11:00 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:11:03 PMyou ride around collecting hearts, boosting your rank
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:11:03 PM
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:11:18 PMThis looks cool, and very tactile. but endless-runner style games are also a free-to-play app store mainstay.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:11:22 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:11:39 PMThis is a music rhythm game. Seems very unlike vibe of other Simogo games I've played before. Very...well, arcade-ish.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:11:43 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:12:13 PMAnn(e?) from Apple is back up talking about the various developers bringing games to Arcade this year. It's available starting Sept. 19
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:12:29 PM"That's in over 150 countries around the world. We'll be introducing over 100 games to our catalog in the weeks ahead."
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:12:35 PMApple Arcade: Sept 19 launch, soon. Price: $4.99/month.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:12:36 PMIt costs $4.99 per month for a family subscription
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:12:37 PMThere's a really strong lineup of games, from what I've seen -- but I'm not sure these three demos really sell it.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:12:50 PMAnd it has a one-month free trial
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:12:50 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:13:00 PMTim Cook is now back up
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:13:08 PM