Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:05:44 PM
    Konami: we're starting with their game. A Frogger update! Frogger in Toytown. Made with Q Games.
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:05:49 PM
    I spotted some game devs outside before the show, so there's a chance we'll see a bunch of them on stage today.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:05:54 PM
    Frogger has to rescue some friends in a bathroom
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:06:03 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:06:14 PM
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:06:58 PM
    Real talk: Is Frogger in Toy Town really the game you want to use to kick off Apple Arcade?
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:07:07 PM
    This is...Frogger, the Platformer. Wait, a baby obstacle. Weird. And now Super Frogger.
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:07:20 PM
    This is a launch game. Ok, ok.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:07:26 PM
    Anne (or Ann?) is back up
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:07:30 PM
    Capcom: let's see what you have.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:07:37 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:07:40 PM
    Capcom producer Peter Fabiano is up to talk about his game studio's Arcade game
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:07:47 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:08:12 PM
    "The world above is covered in ice." So "humanity's last survivor" is navigating around the ocean
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:08:14 PM
    What we need to see here is games that don't look like typical app store games.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:08:30 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:08:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:08:48 PM
    "We recorded music and sound effects under water," Peter says
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:08:51 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:09:00 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:09:09 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:09:22 PM
    Shinsekai: Into The Depths reminds me of a few aquatic platformers I've enjoyed before. I'm a sucker for aqua games. Creepy ocean centipede thing. Looks nice...not surprising.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:09:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:09:41 PM
    "We're bringing our branded game design to a new wider global audience, both at home and mobile, available only on Apple Arcade," Peter Fabiano says
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:10:02 PM
    Kelsey Hansen, a producer at Annapurna Interactive, is here to talk about her company's Arcade game
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:10:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:10:46 PM
    This is a racing game, with a battle and storytelling interwoven with music
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:10:50 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:10:54 PM
     
    Annapurna Interactive demo. I love their games. Simogo's next game, Sayonara Wild Hearts. Simogo's games, Year Walk and Device 6, are among my favorites.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:11:00 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:11:03 PM
    you ride around collecting hearts, boosting your rank
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:11:03 PM
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:11:18 PM
    This looks cool, and very tactile. but endless-runner style games are also a free-to-play app store mainstay.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:11:22 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:11:39 PM
    This is a music rhythm game. Seems very unlike vibe of other Simogo games I've played before. Very...well, arcade-ish.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:11:43 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:12:13 PM
    Ann(e?) from Apple is back up talking about the various developers bringing games to Arcade this year. It's available starting Sept. 19
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:12:29 PM
    "That's in over 150 countries around the world. We'll be introducing over 100 games to our catalog in the weeks ahead."
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:12:35 PM
    Apple Arcade: Sept 19 launch, soon. Price: $4.99/month.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:12:36 PM
    It costs $4.99 per month for a family subscription
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:12:37 PM
    There's a really strong lineup of games, from what I've seen -- but I'm not sure these three demos really sell it.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:12:50 PM
    And it has a one-month free trial
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:12:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:13:00 PM
    Tim Cook is now back up
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:13:08 PM
