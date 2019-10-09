Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:58:31 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:58:44 PM
    "Slofies." Slo-mo selfies. lol
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:58:48 PM
    Slow-mo selfies: "Slofies" as Apple calls them in its commercial
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:59:09 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:59:16 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:59:57 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:00:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:00:21 PM
    "The A13 Bionic is also the fastest GPU ever in a smartphone"
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:00:22 PM
    A13 Bionic chip: let's see how much faster it is. Looks like it's promising another uptick. Bar charts show modest gain.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:00:24 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:00:26 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:00:58 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:01:31 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:01:43 PM
    It's so damn hard to see any graphic gains in these game demos
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:02:05 PM
    He's showing off a game that takes advantage of the new A13 Bionic
     
     
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:02:05 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:02:39 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:02:58 PM
    I mean, the game looks good! Totally console-like.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:02:58 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:03:01 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:03:19 PM
    Pascal's Wager: the game
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:03:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:03:40 PM
    The game we just saw is called "Pascal's Wager." Preorder exclusively on the App Store next month. (so I guess it's not an Arcade game?)
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:04:21 PM
    Now talking about the iphone battery: An hour more battery life than iPhone XR
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:04:33 PM
    Battery claim for iPhone 11: an hour more than XR last year. Nice
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:05:09 PM
    Now we're watching another video about the iPhone 11
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:05:30 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:05:43 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:06:01 PM
    Water resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:06:03 PM
    So much iPhone-without-a-case use in this video, making me soooo antsy
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:07:05 PM
    iPhone 11 now clearly positioned as the "everyone" phone. The main event.
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:07:25 PM
    iPhone 11 starts at $699
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:07:32 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:37 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:40 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:43 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:45 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:48 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:50 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:07:51 PM
    Now the Other iPhones.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:52 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:55 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:58 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:59 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:08:01 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform