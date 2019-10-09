Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:58:31 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:58:44 PM"Slofies." Slo-mo selfies. lol
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:58:48 PMSlow-mo selfies: "Slofies" as Apple calls them in its commercial
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:59:09 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:59:16 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:59:57 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:00:02 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:00:21 PM"The A13 Bionic is also the fastest GPU ever in a smartphone"
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:00:22 PMA13 Bionic chip: let's see how much faster it is. Looks like it's promising another uptick. Bar charts show modest gain.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:00:24 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:00:26 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:00:58 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:01:31 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:01:43 PMIt's so damn hard to see any graphic gains in these game demos
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:02:05 PMHe's showing off a game that takes advantage of the new A13 Bionic
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:02:05 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:02:39 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:02:58 PMI mean, the game looks good! Totally console-like.
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:02:58 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:03:01 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:03:19 PMPascal's Wager: the game
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:03:27 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:03:40 PMThe game we just saw is called "Pascal's Wager." Preorder exclusively on the App Store next month. (so I guess it's not an Arcade game?)
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:04:21 PMNow talking about the iphone battery: An hour more battery life than iPhone XR
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:04:33 PMBattery claim for iPhone 11: an hour more than XR last year. Nice
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:05:09 PMNow we're watching another video about the iPhone 11
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:05:30 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:05:43 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:06:01 PMWater resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:06:03 PMSo much iPhone-without-a-case use in this video, making me soooo antsy
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:07:05 PMiPhone 11 now clearly positioned as the "everyone" phone. The main event.
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:07:25 PMiPhone 11 starts at $699
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:07:32 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:37 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:40 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:43 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:45 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:48 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:50 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:07:51 PMNow the Other iPhones.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:52 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:55 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:58 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:07:59 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:08:01 PM