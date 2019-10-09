Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:08:04 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:08:06 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:08:24 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:08:26 PM
    Teaser video now. I see three cameras
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:08:44 PM
    iPhone 11 Pro. That's the name.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:08:57 PM
    Now we have the iPhone 11 Pro
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:09:06 PM
    Phil Schiller, head of marketing, is now up to talk about it
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:09:10 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:09:15 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:09:17 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:09:22 PM
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 6:09:24 PM
    I'll say this -- iPhone 11.iPhone 11 Pro is a much better naming convention than iPhone XR/XS, etc.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:09:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:09:32 PM
    "This is the first phone we've called Pro. And for us, that means a device pros can count on to get their work done."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:09:43 PM
    "We'll start with this incredible, stunning, Pro design."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:09:51 PM
    "It's made of a surgical grade stainless steel."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:09:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:09:56 PM
    New matte texture finished
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:09:58 PM
    "Surgical grade stainless steel" w optical PVD coating and matte textured finish
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:10:16 PM
    "Comes in some gorgeous new finishes. Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, Gold."
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:10:23 PM
    Midnight green, space grey, silver, and gold finishes. (Midnight green all the way)
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:10:30 PM
    2 displays. 6.5-inches and 5.8 inches
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:10:42 PM
    "Our Super Retina display is the most advanced we've ever built into an iPhone."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:10:54 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:11:05 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:11:13 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:11:18 PM
    New OLED panel, 2 million to 1 contrast, haptic touch (not 3D Touch), 5.8 and 6.5 inch sizes
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:11:19 PM
    "This incredible new display has a level of brightness ... and detail, really it's the experience we're building to the display for the Mac Pro."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:11:33 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:11:35 PM
    HDR 10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos. Call it the Super Retina XDR display
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:11:38 PM
    The Super Retina XDR Display. That's a mouthful.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:11:39 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:11:48 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:11:48 PM
    "As you know, our A Series chips have kept Apple ahead of the industry for years now."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:12:10 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:12:10 PM
    VP of silcon engineering, Sree Santhanam is now up to talk about iPhone chips
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:12:18 PM
    This is going to be expensive
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:12:28 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:12:40 PM
    A13 Bionic - "we have touched everything. At Apple we have the benefit of owning the entire vertical stack."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:12:52 PM
    2 specific improvements: machine learning and power efficiency
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:12:55 PM
    A13 Bionic deep dive, part 2: machine learning
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:13:02 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:13:04 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:13:06 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:13:15 PM
    Added new machine learning accelerators in the CPUs.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform