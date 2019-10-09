Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:08:04 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:08:06 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:08:24 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:08:26 PMTeaser video now. I see three cameras
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:08:44 PMiPhone 11 Pro. That's the name.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:08:57 PMNow we have the iPhone 11 Pro
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:09:06 PMPhil Schiller, head of marketing, is now up to talk about it
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:09:10 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:09:15 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:09:17 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:09:22 PM
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 6:09:24 PMI'll say this -- iPhone 11.iPhone 11 Pro is a much better naming convention than iPhone XR/XS, etc.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:09:30 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:09:32 PM"This is the first phone we've called Pro. And for us, that means a device pros can count on to get their work done."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:09:43 PM"We'll start with this incredible, stunning, Pro design."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:09:51 PM"It's made of a surgical grade stainless steel."
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:09:54 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:09:56 PMNew matte texture finished
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:09:58 PM"Surgical grade stainless steel" w optical PVD coating and matte textured finish
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:10:16 PM"Comes in some gorgeous new finishes. Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, Gold."
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:10:23 PMMidnight green, space grey, silver, and gold finishes. (Midnight green all the way)
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:10:30 PM2 displays. 6.5-inches and 5.8 inches
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:10:42 PM"Our Super Retina display is the most advanced we've ever built into an iPhone."
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:10:54 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:11:05 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:11:13 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:11:18 PMNew OLED panel, 2 million to 1 contrast, haptic touch (not 3D Touch), 5.8 and 6.5 inch sizes
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:11:19 PM"This incredible new display has a level of brightness ... and detail, really it's the experience we're building to the display for the Mac Pro."
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:11:33 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:11:35 PMHDR 10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos. Call it the Super Retina XDR display
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:11:38 PMThe Super Retina XDR Display. That's a mouthful.
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:11:39 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:11:48 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:11:48 PM"As you know, our A Series chips have kept Apple ahead of the industry for years now."
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:12:10 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:12:10 PMVP of silcon engineering, Sree Santhanam is now up to talk about iPhone chips
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:12:18 PMThis is going to be expensive
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:12:28 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:12:40 PMA13 Bionic - "we have touched everything. At Apple we have the benefit of owning the entire vertical stack."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:12:52 PM2 specific improvements: machine learning and power efficiency
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:12:55 PMA13 Bionic deep dive, part 2: machine learning
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:13:02 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:13:04 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:13:06 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:13:15 PMAdded new machine learning accelerators in the CPUs.