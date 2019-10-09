Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:13:21 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:13:23 PMNew machine learning accelerators. 6x faster matrix multiplication.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:13:33 PMCan make 1 trillion operations per second
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:13:41 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:13:47 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:13:51 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:13:53 PMNew Machine Learning controller.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:14:03 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:14:17 PM"All of this makes iPhone 11 Pro the best machine learning platform in any smartphone."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:14:29 PMLow-power design. "It is our most efficient chip to date."
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:14:36 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:14:49 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:14:54 PMLow power design- 7nm transistors. 8.5 billion transistors.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:14:59 PMUses a 7 nanometer manufacturing process with 8.5 billion transistors
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:15:16 PM4 efficiency CPU cores to run lightweight tasks
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:15:24 PM4 high efficiency CPU cores, the all the time cores.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:15:30 PM"At the design level, we applied many, many low-power techniques"
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:15:46 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:15:48 PM"We have hundreds of thousands of clock-in domains, so we only turn on the lowest amount of logic in the chip, dramatically reducing power."
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:15:49 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:15:53 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:16:01 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:16:08 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:16:24 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:16:25 PM"It's our most efficient, most performing chip we've ever built for iPhone."
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:16:25 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:16:34 PMPhil Schiller is now back up
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:16:55 PM"What has our team done to help the battery keep up with this incredible level of Pro performance?" Get up to 4 hours longer battery life than the iPhone XS
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:17:07 PMiPhone 11 Pro Max lasts up to 5 hours longer
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:17:15 PMAlso putting fast-charge, 18 watt adapter in the box
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:17:20 PMNow on to the cameras
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:17:27 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:17:30 PM"This is the first iPhone that we've had a camera system we call Pro"
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:17:35 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:17:37 PMiPhone 11 Pro lasts 4 hours more on battery than XS, and Max up to 5 hours more than last year's Max. 18 watt fast charge adapter comes in box. Thank god.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:17:50 PMNew 12mp wide camera,12mp telephoto camera, 12mp ultra wide camera
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:17:55 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:18:13 PM"That enables a whole new level of photography, pro photography."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:18:23 PMCan zoom in 2X and out 2X
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:18:29 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:18:34 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:18:36 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:18:40 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:18:48 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:18:50 PMAdds the telephoto that the iPhone 11 doesn't have.