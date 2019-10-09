Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:13:21 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:13:23 PM
    New machine learning accelerators. 6x faster matrix multiplication.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:13:33 PM
    Can make 1 trillion operations per second
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:13:41 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:13:47 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:13:51 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:13:53 PM
    New Machine Learning controller.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:14:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:14:17 PM
    "All of this makes iPhone 11 Pro the best machine learning platform in any smartphone."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:14:29 PM
    Low-power design. "It is our most efficient chip to date."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:14:36 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:14:49 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:14:54 PM
    Low power design- 7nm transistors. 8.5 billion transistors.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:14:59 PM
    Uses a 7 nanometer manufacturing process with 8.5 billion transistors
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:15:16 PM
    4 efficiency CPU cores to run lightweight tasks
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:15:24 PM
    4 high efficiency CPU cores, the all the time cores.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:15:30 PM
    "At the design level, we applied many, many low-power techniques"
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:15:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:15:48 PM
    "We have hundreds of thousands of clock-in domains, so we only turn on the lowest amount of logic in the chip, dramatically reducing power."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:15:49 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:15:53 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:16:01 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:16:08 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:16:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:16:25 PM
    "It's our most efficient, most performing chip we've ever built for iPhone."
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:16:25 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:16:34 PM
    Phil Schiller is now back up
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:16:55 PM
    "What has our team done to help the battery keep up with this incredible level of Pro performance?" Get up to 4 hours longer battery life than the iPhone XS
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:17:07 PM
    iPhone 11 Pro Max lasts up to 5 hours longer
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:17:15 PM
    Also putting fast-charge, 18 watt adapter in the box
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:17:20 PM
    Now on to the cameras
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:17:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:17:30 PM
    "This is the first iPhone that we've had a camera system we call Pro"
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:17:35 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:17:37 PM
    iPhone 11 Pro lasts 4 hours more on battery than XS, and Max up to 5 hours more than last year's Max. 18 watt fast charge adapter comes in box. Thank god.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:17:50 PM
    New 12mp wide camera,12mp telephoto camera, 12mp ultra wide camera
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:17:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:18:13 PM
    "That enables a whole new level of photography, pro photography."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:18:23 PM
    Can zoom in 2X and out 2X
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:18:29 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:18:34 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:18:36 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:18:40 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:18:48 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:18:50 PM
    Adds the telephoto that the iPhone 11 doesn't have.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform