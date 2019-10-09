Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:18:54 PM"You have incredible creative control. You can use the telephoto to get in close to your subject or use the wide to tell a bit more of the story or pull out with ultrawide to take in more of the surroundings."
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:18:55 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:19:42 PMWe're seeing some photo examples taken with the new iPhone camera system
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:19:43 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:19:45 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:19:48 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:19:50 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:19:52 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:19:54 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:20:01 PMThe photos taken by pros look good!
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:20:18 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:20:57 PMThis is a lot of pressure for me to take good phone photos, Apple
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:21:04 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:21:20 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:21:39 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:22:05 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:22:07 PM"Now I want to give you a sneak peek of a new feature" in the camera coming with software update this fall
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:22:12 PMIt's called Deep Fusion
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:22:41 PM"This is a photo shot on an iPhone 11 Pro using this Deep Fusion technology. .. .we use machine learning to take this photo in low to medium light. It's unlike anything possible with the iPhone camera before."
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:22:43 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:22:52 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:22:55 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:23:08 PMIt shoots 9 images. Before press shutter, it's shot 4 short images, 4 long and once press shutter, it takes a long image. They're fused together to "optimize for detail and low noise."
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:23:18 PMSneak peek of iPhone 11 Pro feature coming in fall: Deep Fusion. Neural engine driven. Shoots nine images, and analyzes long and short images, optimizes for detail and low noise
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:23:25 PM"It is computational photography mad science."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:23:28 PMNow on to video
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:23:42 PM"iPhone 11 Pro is a powerful new video system." All shoot in 4K.
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:23:45 PMReminds me of what Nokia 9 aimed for w those cameras in the back, combining into one shot
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:23:58 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:24:16 PMWe're now watching a video shot using the new iPhone camera
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:24:57 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:25:08 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:25:25 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:25:46 PMThis video shot on iPhone 11 Pro looks really, really, really good. Clearly I'm curious about night shots on this.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:25:51 PM"We actually paired the three cameras right at the factory, calibrating for color and exposure."
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:26:11 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:26:13 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:26:16 PM"You can get a smooth transition across all three cameras, while we minimize any shifts in" color, exposure, etc
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:26:27 PMThere's new video editing to adjust shadows etc
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:26:47 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:27:04 PMThey actually just got excited by a new font in the camera app
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:27:07 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:27:27 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:27:29 PMSchiller is talking about the apps that access the camera, including FiLMic
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:27:31 PM