Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:27:37 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:27:50 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:27:54 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:28:19 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:28:46 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:29:14 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:29:17 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:29:19 PM
    Shooting on multiple cameras at same time w Filmic. !
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:29:19 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:29:21 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:29:24 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:29:48 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:29:50 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:29:58 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:30:18 PM
    front and rear camera filming at once...Filmic Pro coming later in the year exclusive to App Store
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:30:22 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:30:25 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:30:50 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:31:18 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:32:08 PM
    the matte glass back on the phone looks better, at least in these videos.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:33:38 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:33:46 PM
    Just absorbing this. Interesting how Apple is really pushing these features into a "Pro" zone, admitting the general public may not want/afford.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:33:53 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:33:55 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:33:57 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:00 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:01 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:03 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:06 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:08 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:34:09 PM
    iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro "are our most advanced phones"
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:10 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:12 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:15 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:29 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:32 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:35 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:38 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:34:38 PM
    iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999. Max starts at $1,099 (so the same pricing as the XS and XS Max)
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:40 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:34:45 PM
    Preoder Friday at 5 a.m. PT. Ship Sept. 20
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:46 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:48 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:34:48 PM
    iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro start at $999 and $1099, pre order Friday 5am PT, shipping Sept 20
