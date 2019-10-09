Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:52 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:54 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:56 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:14 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:17 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:19 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:21 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:25 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:28 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:35:37 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:35:47 PMApple is keeping the XR at $599 and iPhone 8 at $449. The XS and XS Max go away.
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:52 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:35:53 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:36:08 PMDeirde O'Brien, head of retail and HR, is now up to talk about Apple Retail
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:36:22 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:36:38 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:37:11 PMO'Brien is talking about personalization. Apple Watch Studio in stores and online: "You choose and pair any case with any band to create exactly the watch you want."
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:37:53 PMApple Stores will now allow you to pair a case and band to make your own Apple Watch. Smart. Like the Build a Bear of Apple Watch
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:38:05 PMNow offering low monthly payments for iPhone in some markets, for trade-in
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:16 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:18 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:20 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:23 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:25 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:38:43 PM"Our stores are the best place for a celebration. So Sept. 20, we're thrilled to be hosting our biggest store re-opening ever: Apple Fifth Avenue."
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:47 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:39:06 PM"Inside everything's been completely transformed. Dramatically increased height and doubled the size." This is the biggest Apple Store in the world, O'Brien says
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:39:14 PMTim Cook is now back up
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:39:24 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:39:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:39:42 PM"I hope to see all of you there on Sept. 20," Cook says (so I guess he'll be at that store on launch day)
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:39:51 PMCook is running through all the announcements from today
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:39:58 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:40:21 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:40:24 PMphew. ok, lots of stuff. Demo room next, we assume. Event wrapping up. Lots more to come. Total of five products launched here.
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:40:49 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:40:51 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:40:53 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:40:55 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:41:04 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:41:15 PM"We couldn't be more proud of the products and services we shared with you this morning."
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:41:18 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:41:40 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:41:47 PMAnd that's it!
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:41:53 PMWe're running to the demo room
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:41:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:41:59 PMThanks for tuning in!
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:42:04 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:42:57 PM