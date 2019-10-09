Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:52 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:54 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:34:56 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:14 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:17 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:19 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:21 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:25 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:28 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:35:37 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:35:47 PM
    Apple is keeping the XR at $599 and iPhone 8 at $449. The XS and XS Max go away.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:35:52 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:35:53 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:36:08 PM
    Deirde O'Brien, head of retail and HR, is now up to talk about Apple Retail
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:36:22 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:36:38 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:37:11 PM
    O'Brien is talking about personalization. Apple Watch Studio in stores and online: "You choose and pair any case with any band to create exactly the watch you want."
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:37:53 PM
    Apple Stores will now allow you to pair a case and band to make your own Apple Watch. Smart. Like the Build a Bear of Apple Watch
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:38:05 PM
    Now offering low monthly payments for iPhone in some markets, for trade-in
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:16 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:18 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:20 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:23 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:25 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:38:43 PM
    "Our stores are the best place for a celebration. So Sept. 20, we're thrilled to be hosting our biggest store re-opening ever: Apple Fifth Avenue."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:38:47 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:39:06 PM
    "Inside everything's been completely transformed. Dramatically increased height and doubled the size." This is the biggest Apple Store in the world, O'Brien says
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:39:14 PM
    Tim Cook is now back up
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:39:24 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:39:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:39:42 PM
    "I hope to see all of you there on Sept. 20," Cook says (so I guess he'll be at that store on launch day)
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:39:51 PM
    Cook is running through all the announcements from today
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:39:58 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:40:21 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 6:40:24 PM
    phew. ok, lots of stuff. Demo room next, we assume. Event wrapping up. Lots more to come. Total of five products launched here.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:40:49 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:40:51 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:40:53 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:40:55 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:41:04 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:41:15 PM
    "We couldn't be more proud of the products and services we shared with you this morning."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:41:18 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:41:40 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:41:47 PM
    And that's it!
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:41:53 PM
    We're running to the demo room
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 6:41:58 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 6:41:59 PM
    Thanks for tuning in!
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:42:04 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 6:42:57 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform