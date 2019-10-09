Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:13:10 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:13:12 PM$5/month rides right in the borderline of "would I pay?"
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:13:13 PM"Apple Arcade is a gaming service unlike any other out there."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:13:19 PMNow we're on to Apple TV Plus
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:13:28 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:13:29 PMApple TV+ time. BTW, none of those Arcade games bowled me over.
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:13:31 PMBut $5/month is pretty good. Especially if the lineup keeps growing. It's an excellent chance for games that don't fit into any of the other indie game business models to have a shot at finding an audience.
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:13:33 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:13:37 PM"Our mission for Apple TV Plus is to bring you the best original stories from the most creative minds in television and film."
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:13:53 PMGive me some Time Bandits news, Apple
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:14:04 PM"For All Mankind," "Dickinson," and "The Morning Show" are three shows we've seen trailers for, Cook says
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:14:20 PM"The reaction to these trailers has been incredible. They've been viewed over 100 million times"
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:14:25 PMAre we getting more trailers now?
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:14:36 PM"In fact, the trailer for 'The Morning Show' is one of the most-watched trailers for a new TV show ever."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:15:11 PM"See" with Jason Momoa is what Cook wants to talk about today, he says. The company worked with blind adviser, cast, crew, to make it authentic
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:15:13 PMWe're learning more about Jason Momoa's show SEE. Takes place in far future, world where people are blind? Ok, bring it on!
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:15:18 PMWe're now seeing the ww premiere trailer
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:15:38 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:15:46 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:15:50 PMMomoa in peak Momoa mode
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:16:01 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:16:03 PM"Centuries from now, almost all humans have lost the ability to see," the trailer says. "Some say sight was taken from them by God to heal the earth. For the few who remain, vision is only a myth. But after so many years, the power of sight has returned."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:16:25 PMTwins born at the time the show is set have the ability to see.
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:16:26 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:16:43 PM(maybe twins? It's two babies anyway)
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:16:54 PMThis almost looks like Horizon Zero Dawn without the robot dinosaurs
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:17:18 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:17:35 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:17:46 PMI'd watch that,
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:18:12 PM"I hope you can get a sense of why I love that show, and I think you will too," Cook says
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:18:17 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:18:26 PM"I know that some of you have been wondering when will Apple TV Plus be available and how much will it cost?"
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:18:35 PMThe first shows are Nov. 1 and "we
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:18:44 PM"We'll be adding new Apple originals every month."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:18:50 PM"It is just $4.99 per month"
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:18:53 PMYowza, that's cheap
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:18:55 PMApple TV+ launch: Nov 1, starting w a few shows, launching more every month. $4.99/month.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:18:59 PMTho there won't be that many shows initially
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:19:00 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:19:05 PMThat's for a family subscription
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:19:07 PMSo, is there a TV+ and Arcade combo subscription?
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:19:12 PMDeath by a thousand $4.99 fees
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:19:13 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:19:16 PM"This is crazy!" Cook says of the price
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:19:25 PM