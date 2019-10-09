Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:19:39 PMWhen you buy an iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, you get one year of Apple TV Plus for FREE. That's FREE. AS IN FREE
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:19:53 PMOne year of Apple TV+ free when you buy a new Apple device. I KNEW IT
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:19:58 PM"We can't wait for you to start watching Apple TV Plus on Nov. 1 on the Apple TV app across all of your screens."
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:19:59 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:20:02 PMNow we're on to iPad
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:20:07 PMiPad news. Hey now,
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:20:09 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:20:14 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:20:18 PM"When we created iPad, we set out to design something truly unique, a product you can take with you everywhere and that's so fun and easy to use."
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:20:32 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:20:34 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:20:38 PMI just bought a 9.7 inch iPad. Don't do this to me.
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:20:38 PM"iPad is transforming the way we create, learn, work and play. This has been a huge year for iPad."
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:20:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:20:59 PMiPadOS "is an advanced operating system with a new name to recognize the distinctive experience of iPad."
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:21:01 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:21:08 PM"Adds powerful new capabilties."
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:21:20 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:21:26 PMiPadOS: I've been trying the beta for a few months. It's buggy in beta. I like the widgets on the home screen and the browser updates.
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:21:31 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:21:38 PM"iPad's unique integration of hardware, software, with over 1M apps specifically designed to take advantage of the large canvas provide an experience you won't find on any device out there."
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:21:49 PMGreg Joswiak from Apple's marketing team is up to talk about iPad
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:21:51 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:22:09 PM"Today I want to talk to you about our most popular iPad. The 9.7-inch provides so much versatility" at a low price
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:22:18 PM60% of users get the 9.7-inch as their newest
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:22:24 PMNew 7th-generation iPad announced
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:22:26 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:22:33 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:22:35 PM"This is a big upgrade with some great new features, and it's designed to make the most out of iPad OS"
-
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:22:40 PMWell, that's a surprise. 7th-gen iPad. New entry level tablet.
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:22:58 PMNewest iPad: Joz going through the details. 7th gen iPad. New keyboard? Bigger display, 10.2 inch Retina.
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:23:00 PM"The display is so important to the iPad experience." 10.2-inch Retina display (versus 9.7 inch before)
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:23:21 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:23:22 PM
-
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:23:23 PMWith a new 10.2-inch display, this means Apple no longer sells a 9.7-inch iPad, which was the original screen size at launch.
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:23:29 PM"Under the hood of the iPad is the A10 Fusion chip. Up to 2-times faster than the top-selling PC"
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:23:31 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:23:33 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:23:44 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:23:45 PM"For the very first time, our new most popular iPad features the smart connector." That's for the smart keyboard cast
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:23:47 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:23:49 PMImproved brightness, better viewing angle. A10 Fusion chip. Adds Smart Connector, new smart keyboard cover.
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:23:59 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:24:04 PM"iPad OS is packed with an enormous breadth of new features designed for iPads new capabilities."
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:24:10 PMStill a bezel, but not quite as big?