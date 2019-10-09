Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:19:39 PM
    When you buy an iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, you get one year of Apple TV Plus for FREE. That's FREE. AS IN FREE
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:19:53 PM
    One year of Apple TV+ free when you buy a new Apple device. I KNEW IT
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:19:58 PM
    "We can't wait for you to start watching Apple TV Plus on Nov. 1 on the Apple TV app across all of your screens."
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:19:59 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:20:02 PM
    Now we're on to iPad
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:20:07 PM
    iPad news. Hey now,
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:20:09 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:20:14 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:20:18 PM
    "When we created iPad, we set out to design something truly unique, a product you can take with you everywhere and that's so fun and easy to use."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:20:32 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:20:34 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:20:38 PM
    I just bought a 9.7 inch iPad. Don't do this to me.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:20:38 PM
    "iPad is transforming the way we create, learn, work and play. This has been a huge year for iPad."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:20:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:20:59 PM
    iPadOS "is an advanced operating system with a new name to recognize the distinctive experience of iPad."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:21:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:21:08 PM
    "Adds powerful new capabilties."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:21:20 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:21:26 PM
    iPadOS: I've been trying the beta for a few months. It's buggy in beta. I like the widgets on the home screen and the browser updates.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:21:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:21:38 PM
    "iPad's unique integration of hardware, software, with over 1M apps specifically designed to take advantage of the large canvas provide an experience you won't find on any device out there."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:21:49 PM
    Greg Joswiak from Apple's marketing team is up to talk about iPad
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:21:51 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:22:09 PM
    "Today I want to talk to you about our most popular iPad. The 9.7-inch provides so much versatility" at a low price
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:22:18 PM
    60% of users get the 9.7-inch as their newest
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:22:24 PM
    New 7th-generation iPad announced
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:22:26 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:22:33 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:22:35 PM
    "This is a big upgrade with some great new features, and it's designed to make the most out of iPad OS"
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:22:40 PM
    Well, that's a surprise. 7th-gen iPad. New entry level tablet.
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:22:58 PM
    Newest iPad: Joz going through the details. 7th gen iPad. New keyboard? Bigger display, 10.2 inch Retina.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:23:00 PM
    "The display is so important to the iPad experience." 10.2-inch Retina display (versus 9.7 inch before)
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:23:21 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:23:22 PM
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:23:23 PM
    With a new 10.2-inch display, this means Apple no longer sells a 9.7-inch iPad, which was the original screen size at launch.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:23:29 PM
    "Under the hood of the iPad is the A10 Fusion chip. Up to 2-times faster than the top-selling PC"
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:23:31 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:23:33 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:23:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:23:45 PM
    "For the very first time, our new most popular iPad features the smart connector." That's for the smart keyboard cast
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:23:47 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:23:49 PM
    Improved brightness, better viewing angle. A10 Fusion chip. Adds Smart Connector, new smart keyboard cover.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:23:59 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:24:04 PM
    "iPad OS is packed with an enormous breadth of new features designed for iPads new capabilities."
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:24:10 PM
    Still a bezel, but not quite as big?
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform