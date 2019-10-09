Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:24:14 PMAh, uses the smart keyboard with the proprietary smart connector. Not widely used, but feels like when they added pencil support to the mainstream iPad.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:24:15 PM"iPad OS truly expands what you can do with this iPad."
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:24:27 PMNow there's a 10.2 and a 10.5 inch iPad...
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:24:38 PMMultitasking gets a boost in iPad OS
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:24:41 PMTouch ID still there
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:24:57 PM"Safari brings desktop-class browsing to iPad"
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:25:09 PMThere's a new floating keyboard that goes on top of your content
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:25:29 PM"You can even connect your SD card or thumb drive to browse your photos and videos."
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:25:49 PMThis looks like a better entry level iPad. But I just bought an entry level iPad.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:25:51 PM"Simply swipe up from the bottom corner to capture a screenshot" with Apple Pencil
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:26:09 PM"There's so much more to iPad, including our awesome new services" like Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:26:10 PMHere's a thought -- is this update happening because 9.7-inch iPads are easy to get for $250 these days and this is a way to bring that street price back up to $329?
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:26:23 PMIf you buy an iPad, you also get a year free of Apple TV Plus
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:26:29 PMWorks with older Pencil, FYI.
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:26:42 PM8MP camera.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:26:48 PMIt weighs about a pound. Enclosure is made from 100% recycled aluminum for the first time
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:27:06 PMSame 10 hour battery claim. (which always varies)
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:27:09 PMIt will start at $329
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:27:38 PM"When you think about all the things this iPad can do, we can't think of another device that delivers this much value." Cost for education customer is $299. Can order it today and it starts shipping at the end of the month.
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:27:39 PMnew iPad starts at $329. Same as older model. Education cost: $299. Ships end of month.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:28:04 PMTim Cook is back up to now talk about Apple Watch
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:28:12 PM(we are really racing through these announcements!)
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:28:20 PMApple Watch time.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:28:27 PM"Today Apple Watch is everywhere, and it's making a difference in so many ways around the world."