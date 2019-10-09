Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:24:14 PM
    Ah, uses the smart keyboard with the proprietary smart connector. Not widely used, but feels like when they added pencil support to the mainstream iPad.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:24:15 PM
    "iPad OS truly expands what you can do with this iPad."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:24:17 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:24:27 PM
    Now there's a 10.2 and a 10.5 inch iPad...
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:24:38 PM
    Multitasking gets a boost in iPad OS
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:24:41 PM
    Touch ID still there
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:24:49 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:24:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:24:57 PM
    "Safari brings desktop-class browsing to iPad"
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:24:59 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:25:09 PM
    There's a new floating keyboard that goes on top of your content
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:25:20 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:25:22 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:25:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:25:29 PM
    "You can even connect your SD card or thumb drive to browse your photos and videos."
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:25:49 PM
    This looks like a better entry level iPad. But I just bought an entry level iPad.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:25:51 PM
    "Simply swipe up from the bottom corner to capture a screenshot" with Apple Pencil
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:25:59 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:26:09 PM
    "There's so much more to iPad, including our awesome new services" like Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:26:10 PM
    Here's a thought -- is this update happening because 9.7-inch iPads are easy to get for $250 these days and this is a way to bring that street price back up to $329?
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:26:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:26:23 PM
    If you buy an iPad, you also get a year free of Apple TV Plus
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:26:29 PM
    Works with older Pencil, FYI.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:26:33 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:26:42 PM
    8MP camera.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:26:48 PM
    It weighs about a pound. Enclosure is made from 100% recycled aluminum for the first time
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:27:04 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:27:06 PM
    Same 10 hour battery claim. (which always varies)
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:27:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:27:09 PM
    It will start at $329
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:27:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:27:38 PM
    "When you think about all the things this iPad can do, we can't think of another device that delivers this much value." Cost for education customer is $299. Can order it today and it starts shipping at the end of the month.
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:27:39 PM
    new iPad starts at $329. Same as older model. Education cost: $299. Ships end of month.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:27:42 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:27:43 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:27:52 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:28:04 PM
    Tim Cook is back up to now talk about Apple Watch
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:28:06 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:28:08 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:28:11 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:28:12 PM
    (we are really racing through these announcements!)
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:28:19 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:28:20 PM
    Apple Watch time.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:28:25 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:28:27 PM
    "Today Apple Watch is everywhere, and it's making a difference in so many ways around the world."
