Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:28:41 PM
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:28:48 PMFewer and fewer reasons to get an iPad Pro now, unless you're specifically a pro artist, etc.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:28:54 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:28:57 PMWe're now watching an Apple Watch video
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:28:57 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:29:28 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:30:10 PMApple Watch testimonial time. People talk about how it impacted them. Elevated heart rate and ECG stories from users in a video. Definitely stories out there from people who got life-saving alerts.
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:30:29 PM(I'm curious what comes next today)
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:31:10 PMRing motivation talk. One ring I never find helpful: the Stand one.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:32:23 PMAnd now Tim Cook is back up
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:32:24 PMWatch face store, maybe, come on, just do it
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:32:46 PMTim Cook back on stage.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:32:48 PM"Hearing these stories really makes my heart sing. And these are just a few of the amazing stories I get every day."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:32:54 PM(Apple Watch saving lives, etc)
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:33:08 PM"We're excited about how Apple Watch can make a tremendous difference" in health research, Cook says
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:33:11 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:33:25 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:33:29 PMSumble? (I have no idea what her name is, I'm sorry) is now up to talk about the focus on science with Apple Watch
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:33:32 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:33:52 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:33:54 PMOver 400,000 people participated in the Apple Watch heart study
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:33:59 PMWatch and health research talk. Makes sense, since any new FDA-cleared features will need to run through studies, w published results.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:34:10 PM"Today we are announcing three new health research studies. Starting with the Apple Hearing Study."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:34:28 PMU of Michigan and World Health Org are working with Apple on this one to see the impacts of sound on long-term health
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:34:28 PMNew studies: Apple Hearing Study looks at hearing health impact on noise.
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:34:34 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:34:36 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:34:37 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:34:46 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:34:50 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:34:58 PMApple Women's Health Study will look at menstrual cycles and effects on body health.
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:35:02 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:35:02 PMNext is Apple Women's Health Study. Will look at how menstrual cycles can inform osteoporosis. Working with Harvard
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:35:03 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:35:21 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:35:24 PMAmerican Heart Association and Brigham and Women's hospital is working with Apple on another health study
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:35:26 PMApple Heart and Movement Study. A deeper look at how movement and heart rate dovetail.
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:35:37 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:35:39 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:35:40 PMThere's a new Apple Research App to enroll in these studies and share data collected from your body
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:35:47 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:35:50 PMTim Cook is back up
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:35:53 PMNo mention of areas like sleep, though (Fitbit has been doing a number of sleep research studies)
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:35:59 PM"We're excited on the impact the Research app can have."
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:36:09 PM