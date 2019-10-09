Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:28:41 PM
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:28:48 PM
    Fewer and fewer reasons to get an iPad Pro now, unless you're specifically a pro artist, etc.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:28:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:28:57 PM
    We're now watching an Apple Watch video
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:28:57 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:29:28 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:30:10 PM
    Apple Watch testimonial time. People talk about how it impacted them. Elevated heart rate and ECG stories from users in a video. Definitely stories out there from people who got life-saving alerts.
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:30:29 PM
    (I'm curious what comes next today)
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:31:10 PM
    Ring motivation talk. One ring I never find helpful: the Stand one.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:32:23 PM
    And now Tim Cook is back up
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:32:24 PM
    Watch face store, maybe, come on, just do it
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:32:46 PM
    Tim Cook back on stage.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:32:48 PM
    "Hearing these stories really makes my heart sing. And these are just a few of the amazing stories I get every day."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:32:54 PM
    (Apple Watch saving lives, etc)
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:33:08 PM
    "We're excited about how Apple Watch can make a tremendous difference" in health research, Cook says
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:33:11 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:33:25 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:33:29 PM
    Sumble? (I have no idea what her name is, I'm sorry) is now up to talk about the focus on science with Apple Watch
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:33:32 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:33:52 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:33:54 PM
    Over 400,000 people participated in the Apple Watch heart study
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:33:59 PM
    Watch and health research talk. Makes sense, since any new FDA-cleared features will need to run through studies, w published results.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:34:10 PM
    "Today we are announcing three new health research studies. Starting with the Apple Hearing Study."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:34:28 PM
    U of Michigan and World Health Org are working with Apple on this one to see the impacts of sound on long-term health
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:34:28 PM
    New studies: Apple Hearing Study looks at hearing health impact on noise.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:34:34 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:34:36 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:34:37 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:34:46 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:34:50 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:34:58 PM
    Apple Women's Health Study will look at menstrual cycles and effects on body health.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:35:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:35:02 PM
    Next is Apple Women's Health Study. Will look at how menstrual cycles can inform osteoporosis. Working with Harvard
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:35:03 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:35:21 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:35:24 PM
    American Heart Association and Brigham and Women's hospital is working with Apple on another health study
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:35:26 PM
    Apple Heart and Movement Study. A deeper look at how movement and heart rate dovetail.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:35:37 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:35:39 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:35:40 PM
    There's a new Apple Research App to enroll in these studies and share data collected from your body
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:35:47 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:35:50 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:35:53 PM
    No mention of areas like sleep, though (Fitbit has been doing a number of sleep research studies)
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:35:59 PM
    "We're excited on the impact the Research app can have."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:36:09 PM
