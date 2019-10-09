Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:36:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:36:24 PM
    "Since the beginning, innovation has been the core of the Apple Watch. Innovations that really matter to people, from life changing to potentially life saving."
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:36:27 PM
    Innovations that matter: hmm, what's coming?
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:36:35 PM
    "Apple Watch has become the most advanced and most-loved smartwatch in the world."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:36:38 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:36:47 PM
    Stan Ng from Apple is here to talk about the Apple Watch
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:36:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:36:59 PM
    "Today I'm so excited to share with you the next generation of Apple Watch."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:37:01 PM
    Video time
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:37:23 PM
    Next Apple Watch: trailer now. DANCING
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:37:38 PM
    New X watch face?
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:37:41 PM
    Apple Watch Series 5
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:37:52 PM
    "Feature an innovative new display that is always on."
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:37:56 PM
    Apple Watch Series 5: has always on display!
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:38:01 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:38:09 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:38:10 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:38:19 PM
    "The new always-on Retina Display never sleeps." With Series 5, always able to see time and complications. A wrist raise or tap brings everything back to full brightness
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:38:27 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:38:28 PM
    Always-on display way overdue.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:38:47 PM
    "It all starts with the industry's only LTPL display. Allows to refresh dynamically from as high as 60Hz to as low as 1Hz, which is extremely power efficient."
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:38:59 PM
    Variable refresh display on new display, new power management. Can cycle down display refresh rate.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:39:11 PM
    "By combining this incredible hardware with innovative software, we're able to deliver this always-on display while delivering the same all-day, 18-hour battery life."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:17 PM
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:39:17 PM
    Has Apple imported battery tech from some future timeline? Because the Series 4 can barely last a day with the screen off most of the time.
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:39:18 PM
    Always on display on Watch 5 should get same battery life.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:39:20 PM
    "All of the watch faces have been carefully tuned for this display."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:21 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:39:22 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:23 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:27 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:39:30 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:39:35 PM
    Also tuned for workouts so you can see your workouts without having to raise your wrist
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:40 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:39:45 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:55 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:58 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:40:00 PM
    Fitbit Versa 2 has always-on, but only in a black and white watch face. But Samsung's had always on options.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:40:01 PM
    "The new always-on display is going to be useful for so many different situations throughout the day."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:40:02 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:40:04 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:40:07 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:40:07 PM
    Series 5 also has a built-in compass
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform