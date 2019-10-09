Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:36:18 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:36:24 PM"Since the beginning, innovation has been the core of the Apple Watch. Innovations that really matter to people, from life changing to potentially life saving."
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:36:27 PMInnovations that matter: hmm, what's coming?
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:36:35 PM"Apple Watch has become the most advanced and most-loved smartwatch in the world."
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:36:38 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:36:47 PMStan Ng from Apple is here to talk about the Apple Watch
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:36:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:36:59 PM"Today I'm so excited to share with you the next generation of Apple Watch."
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:37:01 PMVideo time
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:37:23 PMNext Apple Watch: trailer now. DANCING
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:37:38 PMNew X watch face?
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:37:41 PMApple Watch Series 5
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:37:52 PM"Feature an innovative new display that is always on."
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:37:56 PMApple Watch Series 5: has always on display!
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:38:01 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:38:09 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:38:10 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:38:19 PM"The new always-on Retina Display never sleeps." With Series 5, always able to see time and complications. A wrist raise or tap brings everything back to full brightness
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:38:27 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:38:28 PMAlways-on display way overdue.
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:38:47 PM"It all starts with the industry's only LTPL display. Allows to refresh dynamically from as high as 60Hz to as low as 1Hz, which is extremely power efficient."
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:38:59 PMVariable refresh display on new display, new power management. Can cycle down display refresh rate.
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:39:11 PM"By combining this incredible hardware with innovative software, we're able to deliver this always-on display while delivering the same all-day, 18-hour battery life."
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:17 PM
-
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:39:17 PMHas Apple imported battery tech from some future timeline? Because the Series 4 can barely last a day with the screen off most of the time.
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:39:18 PMAlways on display on Watch 5 should get same battery life.
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:19 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:39:20 PM"All of the watch faces have been carefully tuned for this display."
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:21 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:39:22 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:23 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:27 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:39:30 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:30 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:39:35 PMAlso tuned for workouts so you can see your workouts without having to raise your wrist
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:40 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:39:45 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:55 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:39:58 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:40:00 PMFitbit Versa 2 has always-on, but only in a black and white watch face. But Samsung's had always on options.
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:40:01 PM"The new always-on display is going to be useful for so many different situations throughout the day."
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:40:02 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:40:04 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:40:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:40:07 PMSeries 5 also has a built-in compass