Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:40:19 PM
    "With updated Maps app, you'll be able to see which way you're facing, just like on the iPhone."
    Compass app lets you see heading, latitude, longitude, incline
    "Next let's talk about Safety features."
    Apple Watch 5 also has a compass now. Shows direction, has compass app, helps navigate. Compass app has latitude, longitude, elevation, incline.
    Fall detection, emergency SOS and medical ID have been built in (already had them)
    "Every cellular model now has international emergency calling" just by pressing down and holding the side button, even without iPhone
    Emergency SOS improved in Series 5: can make international emergency calls around the world, even w/o iPhone. (will it be free, or require cellular?)
    "Next another important benefit of Apple Watch is being able to express your personal style."
    Silver, gold and space gray aluminum finishes. 100% recycled aluminum
    Gold, space black and polish in stainless steel
    And now a titanium model... and a brushed space black titanium
    Series 5 will have a "brilliant white" ceramic version
    New Apple Watch Nike models with new bands
    New Hermes models as well
    "This year we're also introducing Hermes models in black with space black stainless steel cases"
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:42:57 PM
    Titanium finish, stainless steel, ceramic or aluminum models. Nike models with special bands and watch faces. Hermes models. Apple's doing a whole lot of styles here.
    "Of course every Apple Watch is designed and manufactured in the most environmentally friendly way possible."
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:43:15 PM
    What about Titanium watch and leather wallet just kidding
    Series 5 GPS models will start at just $399
    From $499 for cellular models
    Can order starting today, right after the keynote. Available in stores starting Sept. 20
    Also keeping the Series 3 watch
    It will now cost $199
    (with GPS model)
