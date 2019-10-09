Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:40:19 PM"With updated Maps app, you'll be able to see which way you're facing, just like on the iPhone."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:40:31 PMCompass app lets you see heading, latitude, longitude, incline
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:40:42 PM"Next let's talk about Safety features."
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:40:47 PMApple Watch 5 also has a compass now. Shows direction, has compass app, helps navigate. Compass app has latitude, longitude, elevation, incline.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:40:59 PMFall detection, emergency SOS and medical ID have been built in (already had them)
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:41:23 PM"Every cellular model now has international emergency calling" just by pressing down and holding the side button, even without iPhone
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:41:31 PMEmergency SOS improved in Series 5: can make international emergency calls around the world, even w/o iPhone. (will it be free, or require cellular?)
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:41:36 PM"Next another important benefit of Apple Watch is being able to express your personal style."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:41:49 PMSilver, gold and space gray aluminum finishes. 100% recycled aluminum
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:41:56 PMGold, space black and polish in stainless steel
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:42:19 PMAnd now a titanium model... and a brushed space black titanium
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:42:28 PMSeries 5 will have a "brilliant white" ceramic version
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:42:35 PMNew Apple Watch Nike models with new bands
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:42:42 PMNew Hermes models as well
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:42:57 PM"This year we're also introducing Hermes models in black with space black stainless steel cases"
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:42:57 PMTitanium finish, stainless steel, ceramic or aluminum models. Nike models with special bands and watch faces. Hermes models. Apple's doing a whole lot of styles here.
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:43:12 PM"Of course every Apple Watch is designed and manufactured in the most environmentally friendly way possible."
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:43:15 PMWhat about Titanium watch and leather wallet just kidding
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:43:38 PMSeries 5 GPS models will start at just $399
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:43:44 PMFrom $499 for cellular models
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:43:54 PMCan order starting today, right after the keynote. Available in stores starting Sept. 20
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:44:01 PMAlso keeping the Series 3 watch
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:44:09 PMIt will now cost $199
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:44:13 PM(with GPS model)