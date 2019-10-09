Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:44:18 PM$399 start price for Apple Watch Series 5 w GPS, $499 for cellular. Pre order now, available Sept 20. Series 3 continues on, now $199 permanently.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:44:18 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:44:20 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:44:22 PMTim Cook is back up
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:44:24 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:44:46 PMVideo time for Apple Watch again
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:44:50 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:44:52 PMAlways-on is nice. But...no watch...face...store
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:45:16 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:46:08 PMSo, always on is a fine feature. I'd really like longer battery and, in particular, sleep tracking...which now sounds like next year.
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:46:21 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:46:32 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:47:02 PM"Next up, let's talk about iPhone," Cook says
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:47:04 PMNow, we go to iPhone.
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:47:24 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:47:36 PM"Customers love iPhone, and we keep striving to make it better and better."
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:47:48 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:47:49 PM"The iPhone XR became the most popular iPhone and the most popular smartphone in the world."
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:48:14 PM99% customer satisfaction for the three new iPhones, Cook says
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:48:26 PM"We focus on technologies that matter most in their lives. Today I am thrilled to share with you the newest iPhone."
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:48:29 PMAnd here's a video
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:48:42 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:48:55 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:48:57 PMiPhone 11
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:49:15 PM"It is jam packed with great new capabilties in an incredible new design, Cook says
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:49:26 PMKaiann Drance is now taking the stage to talk about iPhone
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:49:43 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:49:44 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:49:45 PM"That starts with design. Beautiful anodized aluminum." Toughest glass ever
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:49:54 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:50:10 PM"iPhone 11 comes in 6 new colors. Purple, white, yellow, green, black and Product RED"
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:50:18 PM6.1-inch Liquid Retina display
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:50:34 PM
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:50:36 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:50:38 PM"Now we have spatial audio, which provides an immersive theater experience." Supports Dolby Atmos
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:50:38 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:50:42 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:50:51 PM
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:50:52 PMiPhone 11 is aluminum. Six colors: purple, white, yellow, green, black, red.6.1 inch True Tone display, still Liquid Retina, not OLED.Added spatial audio, Dolby AtmosThis is the XR sequel, BTW
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:50:54 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:51:11 PM"We have amazing dual-camera system with an all-new wide camera with an all-new sensor." 3X faster focus in low light. New ultrawide camera
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:51:31 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:51:43 PM"This is doing an optical zoom out, 2X, so you can capture a lot more without moving"
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:51:46 PM
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:51:58 PMNew immersive camera framing to show you what it looks like if you choose ultrawide