Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:44:18 PM
    $399 start price for Apple Watch Series 5 w GPS, $499 for cellular. Pre order now, available Sept 20. Series 3 continues on, now $199 permanently.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:44:18 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:44:20 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:44:22 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:44:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:44:46 PM
    Video time for Apple Watch again
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:44:50 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:44:52 PM
    Always-on is nice. But...no watch...face...store
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:45:16 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:46:08 PM
    So, always on is a fine feature. I'd really like longer battery and, in particular, sleep tracking...which now sounds like next year.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:46:21 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:46:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:47:02 PM
    "Next up, let's talk about iPhone," Cook says
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:47:04 PM
    Now, we go to iPhone.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:47:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:47:36 PM
    "Customers love iPhone, and we keep striving to make it better and better."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:47:48 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:47:49 PM
    "The iPhone XR became the most popular iPhone and the most popular smartphone in the world."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:48:14 PM
    99% customer satisfaction for the three new iPhones, Cook says
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:48:26 PM
    "We focus on technologies that matter most in their lives. Today I am thrilled to share with you the newest iPhone."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:48:29 PM
    And here's a video
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:48:42 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:48:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:48:57 PM
    iPhone 11
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:49:15 PM
    "It is jam packed with great new capabilties in an incredible new design, Cook says
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:49:26 PM
    Kaiann Drance is now taking the stage to talk about iPhone
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:49:43 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:49:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:49:45 PM
    "That starts with design. Beautiful anodized aluminum." Toughest glass ever
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:49:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:50:10 PM
    "iPhone 11 comes in 6 new colors. Purple, white, yellow, green, black and Product RED"
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:50:18 PM
    6.1-inch Liquid Retina display
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:50:34 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:50:36 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:50:38 PM
    "Now we have spatial audio, which provides an immersive theater experience." Supports Dolby Atmos
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:50:38 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:50:42 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:50:51 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:50:52 PM
    iPhone 11 is aluminum. Six colors: purple, white, yellow, green, black, red. 
    6.1 inch True Tone display, still Liquid Retina, not OLED.
    Added spatial audio, Dolby Atmos
    This is the XR sequel, BTW
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:50:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:51:11 PM
    "We have amazing dual-camera system with an all-new wide camera with an all-new sensor." 3X faster focus in low light. New ultrawide camera
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:51:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:51:43 PM
    "This is doing an optical zoom out, 2X, so you can capture a lot more without moving"
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:51:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:51:58 PM
    New immersive camera framing to show you what it looks like if you choose ultrawide
