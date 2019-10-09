Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more | CNET

Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more

Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.

  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:52:14 PM
    "It's also great for tight spaces where you can't back up, but the ultrawide lets you do that."
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:52:24 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:52:30 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:52:30 PM
    Interesting that iPhone 11 goes wide/ultra wide instead of the zoom-in approach. Apple extending the framing outward this time w dual camera
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:52:42 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:52:48 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:52:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:52:51 PM
    Semantic rendering lets the camera more intelligently detect subjects. Smart HDR
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:52:53 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:53:07 PM
    "we're using multi-scale tone mapping so we can treat highlights differently in different parts of the image"
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:53:08 PM
    Semantic Rendering: our new term of the day. Used for photo optimization.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:53:12 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:53:38 PM
    Pet portraits, at last. Apple never solved software in XR for that
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:53:49 PM
    "We have a new portrait lighting effect." Something mono to change to b&W
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:53:51 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:54:01 PM
    Night mode. "Comes on automatically when it's dark enough to brighten photos and reduce noise."
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:54:01 PM
    Night mode: it's a thing in iPhone 11.
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:54:03 PM
  • dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:54:04 PM
    Not now, Apple Watch!
     
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:54:18 PM
    (this is an area where iPhones have really lagged Android, particularly the Google Pixel, etc)
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:54:20 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:54:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:54:37 PM
    "We know you love taking videos and you're capturing more than ever on iPhone."
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:54:42 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:54:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:54:53 PM
    We're now watching a video captured on the new iPhone 11 camera
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:55:04 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:55:27 PM
    The video shot on iPhone 11 looks really, really good. I'm always most impressed about the iPhone's video chops.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:55:34 PM
    "The quality is just astounding."
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:56:05 PM
    "When taking video, you can easily tap to switch to the ultra-wide camera." and there's a zoom wheel to transition easily between the two cameras
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:56:17 PM
    Improved video stabilization? Can zoom between both cameras with video zoom wheel. 4K up to 60fps.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:56:30 PM
    For video, supports 4K at 60 fps, slow-mo, time lapse, cinematic video stabilization, extended dynamic range
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:56:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:56:50 PM
    Quick Take - "when taking photos, you can simply tap and hold the shutter button to take a quick video"
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:56:53 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:56:53 PM
    A new quick video mode, called Quick Take. Press and hold to record video in photo mode.
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:57:02 PM
    "It has the highest-quality video ever in a smartphone."
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:57:11 PM
    Claim "highest-quality video in a smartphone." We'll see!
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:57:22 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:57:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:57:35 PM
    2X optical zoom out, 36% brighter flash, night mode, etc
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:57:43 PM
  • Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:57:58 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:58:08 PM
    Front 12MP camera has a wider sensor, can fit more people in the selfie. And slow-mo on front camera... (get ready for spit take videos)
  • Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:58:13 PM
    You can also capture in 4K 6fps on the front camera. Slo-mo also added to the front camera for the first time
