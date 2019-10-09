Apple 2019 event live: New iPhones and more
Join us for live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11 series and other new products.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:52:14 PM"It's also great for tight spaces where you can't back up, but the ultrawide lets you do that."
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:52:24 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:52:30 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:52:30 PMInteresting that iPhone 11 goes wide/ultra wide instead of the zoom-in approach. Apple extending the framing outward this time w dual camera
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:52:42 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:52:48 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:52:50 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:52:51 PMSemantic rendering lets the camera more intelligently detect subjects. Smart HDR
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:52:53 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:53:07 PM"we're using multi-scale tone mapping so we can treat highlights differently in different parts of the image"
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:53:08 PMSemantic Rendering: our new term of the day. Used for photo optimization.
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:53:12 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:53:38 PMPet portraits, at last. Apple never solved software in XR for that
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:53:49 PM"We have a new portrait lighting effect." Something mono to change to b&W
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:53:51 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:54:01 PMNight mode. "Comes on automatically when it's dark enough to brighten photos and reduce noise."
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:54:01 PMNight mode: it's a thing in iPhone 11.
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:54:03 PM
-
dan.ackerman 9/10/2019 5:54:04 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:54:18 PM(this is an area where iPhones have really lagged Android, particularly the Google Pixel, etc)
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:54:20 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:54:23 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:54:37 PM"We know you love taking videos and you're capturing more than ever on iPhone."
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:54:42 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:54:50 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:54:53 PMWe're now watching a video captured on the new iPhone 11 camera
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:55:04 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:55:27 PMThe video shot on iPhone 11 looks really, really good. I'm always most impressed about the iPhone's video chops.
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:55:34 PM"The quality is just astounding."
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:56:05 PM"When taking video, you can easily tap to switch to the ultra-wide camera." and there's a zoom wheel to transition easily between the two cameras
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:56:17 PMImproved video stabilization? Can zoom between both cameras with video zoom wheel. 4K up to 60fps.
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:56:30 PMFor video, supports 4K at 60 fps, slow-mo, time lapse, cinematic video stabilization, extended dynamic range
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:56:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:56:50 PMQuick Take - "when taking photos, you can simply tap and hold the shutter button to take a quick video"
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:56:53 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:56:53 PMA new quick video mode, called Quick Take. Press and hold to record video in photo mode.
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:57:02 PM"It has the highest-quality video ever in a smartphone."
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:57:11 PMClaim "highest-quality video in a smartphone." We'll see!
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:57:22 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:57:30 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:57:35 PM2X optical zoom out, 36% brighter flash, night mode, etc
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/10/2019 5:57:43 PM
-
Sarah Tew 9/10/2019 5:57:58 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/10/2019 5:58:08 PMFront 12MP camera has a wider sensor, can fit more people in the selfie. And slow-mo on front camera... (get ready for spit take videos)
-
Shara Tibken 9/10/2019 5:58:13 PMYou can also capture in 4K 6fps on the front camera. Slo-mo also added to the front camera for the first time